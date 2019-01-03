PM ‘fled’ Parliament over ‘open book Rafale exam’: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi over Punjab visit

(Source: PTI)

In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that it seemed that the Prime Minister has “fled” Parliament on his own “open book Rafale exam” and is instead “lecturing students in Punjab. Gandhi urged the students that they ask the PM the four questions he had posted.

Gandhi’s jab comes a day after he said Modi will be facing an open book exam on the deal in Parliament and asked whether the Prime Minister will show up at the exam himself or send a proxy instead.

So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today. I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday. #RafaleScam — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 3, 2019

Tomorrow, the PM faces an Open Book #RafaleDeal Exam in Parliament. Here are the exam questions in advance: Q1. Why 36 aircraft, instead of the 126 the IAF needed? Q2. Why 1,600 Cr instead of 560 Cr per aircraft. Q4. Why AA instead of HAL? Will he show up? Or send a proxy? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2019

The Congress president had also tweeted three questions related to the Rafale deal on Wednesday and demanded that the prime minister answer them.

Q1. Why 36 aircraft, instead of the 126 the IAF needed?

Q2. Why 1,600 Cr instead of 560 Cr per aircraft.

Q4. Why AA instead of HAL? Will he show up? Or send a proxy?

Adding that he had held back his question number three, he finally posted his question number four, “Modi Ji, please tell us why Parrikar Ji keeps a Rafale file in his bedroom & what’s in it?”

Citing an alleged audio clip of Goa minister Vishwajit Rane, Gandhi claimed that Rane could be heard saying that the ailing Goa CM Parrikar had told his cabinet during a meet that all documents related to the Rafale deal were with him.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday following the protests by opposition parties over the Rafale deal issue. The Opposition parties, especially Congress, are leaving no stone unturned on corning the ruling BJP over Rafale ahead of the 2019 elections.