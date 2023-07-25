scorecardresearch
Parliament standoff intensifies: Opposition plans no-confidence motion against Centre over Manipur

While the Centre hads the numbers on its side, the Opposition’s strategy appears to be aimed at forcing the Prime Minister’s hand to speak on the issue in Parliament.

Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in a meeting with other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties at his chamber in Parliament House during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25. (PTI photo)

The continuing standoff in Parliament over the Manipur issue intensified on Tuesday with Opposition parties resolving to bring a no-confidence motion against the ruling government on the Manipur issue.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Opposition parties at the chambers of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The development comes amid the Opposition’s continuing demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi issue a detailed statement on the Manipur violence in Parliament. Opposition parties have stalled the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament over their demand for the PM’s statement before a discussion is taken up on the issue.

The government, on its part, has been firm in its stand against the PM speaking on the issue. The Centre contends that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have already spoken on the matter in the Parliament. The Centre has also slammed the Opposition parties for stalling House proceedings and accused it of “running away” from a discussion on the issue.

As a counter, the Centre is learnt to have resolved to push ahead with its legislative agenda in Parliament with 31 Bills scheduled to be taken up this session. They include the contentious Bill to replace the Delhi ordinance on the control of services and transfer and posting of IAS officers and senior bureaucrats in the national capital.

The NDA enjoys a brute majority in the Lok Sabha, but is short of it in the Upper House. The Oposition’s strategy is believed to be guided by the intent to force the PM to speak on the Manipur issue as the House takes up the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 11:50 IST

