Pakistan dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s statement on Mumbai attack as misleading

After Sharif’s revelations, Pakistani establishment on May 13 decided to meet under the ambit of NSC (PTI Photo)

Pakistan’s National Security Committee(NSC) has denied the statement made by former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in reference to the Mumbai terror attacks. NSC termed his statements as ‘completely false and misleading’, Pakistan’s Geo TV reported.

Nawaz Sharif, who is facing corruption charges related to Panama papers revelations, accepted for the first time about the active presence of terror groups on Pakistan’s land and questioned Islamabad’s policy to allow ‘non-state actors’ to cross the border and kill people.

“Militant organisations are active in Pakistan…call them non-state actor, should we allow them to cross the border and kill over 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trail, ”Sharif told Dawn.

After Sharif’s revelations, Pakistani establishment on May 13 decided to meet under the ambit of NSC, a platform of top civil and military leadership to discuss key national issues.

Sharif, who has been disqualified from heading the ruling PML (N) also said, “We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not, we must look into it,” Sharif told Dawn.

On the other hand, Imran Khan, Opposition leader and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf said that Sharif is speaking the language of Narendra Modi and referred Sharif as ‘modern-day Mir Jafar.’

Such statements from Pakistan, however, are not new. Former President Pervez Musharraf has on many occasions ‘accepted’ the malafide actions of Pakistan. In 2017, he said that he supports Hafiz Saeed and his ‘activities’ in Kashmir.

Mumbai attack, also known as 26/11, was one of the biggest attacks on Indian soil. Ajmal Kasab, one of the ten terrorists was sentenced to death after following due process of law in India. India has alleged that despite repeated requests, Pakistan is not conducting fair investigations on the involvement of their citizens in the attack.