11:54 (IST) 23 Jun 2023

Oppn parties have to show big heart in national interest: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ahead of the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday said if democracy has to survive after 2024, then political parties will have to show a big heart in the national interest to instil confidence among voters.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have national ambitions, but this will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly and support “dictatorship”.

Both these parties are in direct contest with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in different states. The BRS has been holding rallies in Maharashtra, in a bid to make a foray into the state.

“If democracy has to survive after 2024, then political leaders have to show a big heart for national interest. If all come together, then it will instil confidence among voters,” it said. (PTI)