Top Opposition leaders have reached Patna to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hosting the crucial meeting in which most of the non-BJP parties, regional and national, are taking part as they plan to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next year’s general election.
Leaders including All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will attend the meet.
Opposition meet Live Updates: Follow this space for all the latest updates from the first joint meeting of Opposition parties in Patna, Bihar.
Taking a jibe at the ongoing Opposition meet in Patna, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (Opposition) want to challenge PM Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that in 2024 PM Modi will become PM by winning more than 300 seats.”
After Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party would take a decision on supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Centre's ordinance concerning control of services in the Centre before the next Parliament session, AAP claimed that “BJP and Rahul have reached an agreement and he is standing with the BJP on this illegal Ordinance”.
Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren reached Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting.
The key Opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna is slated to begin shortly. More than 15 Opposition parties are meeting today to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have reached the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Opposition meeting. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have also reached Patna for the meeting.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reached Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting.
https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1672119232895787010
“I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing that they cannot alone defeat PM Modi and that they need the support of others to do so,” says Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has arrived in Patna for the Opposition meeting. Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at his residence.
Ahead of the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday said if democracy has to survive after 2024, then political parties will have to show a big heart in the national interest to instil confidence among voters.
In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have national ambitions, but this will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly and support “dictatorship”.
Both these parties are in direct contest with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in different states. The BRS has been holding rallies in Maharashtra, in a bid to make a foray into the state.
“If democracy has to survive after 2024, then political leaders have to show a big heart for national interest. If all come together, then it will instil confidence among voters,” it said. (PTI)
“There is a battle of ideologies going on in India. On one hand is Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' ideology, on the other hand is BJP-RSS' 'Bharat Todo' ideology. We have come here because the Congress party's DNA is in Bihar,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Patna.
“BJP is spreading hatred and dividing the country. Congress is working towards uniting the country and spreading love,” says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Patna. (PTI)
The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, hit out at the Opposition meet scheduled in Patna today and said, “They have forgotten that Bihar never supports corrupt people. Congress was defeated, then RJD (Lalu Yadav) lost its power, and now it's time for Nitish Kumar. He will lose the CM post and will get zero seats. PM will again form the government in 2024.”
Talking to mediapersons before leaving for Patna to attend the Opposition meet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party would take a decision on supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Centre's ordinance concerning control of services in the Centre before the next Parliament session.
“We all want to fight together against BJP and our agenda is to remove the BJP government,” he said.
Taking a jibe at the Patna Opposition meet, BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Nitish Kumar 2024 ke liye baaraat saja rahe hai Patna mai, baaraat me to dulha bhi hota hai, par is baaraat ka dulha kon hai? (Nitish Kumar is decorating the wedding procession for the 2024 elections in Patna, but who is the groom (PM contender). Everyone is calling themself a PM contender.”
Ahead of the Opposition meet in Patna today, posters outside the BJP office in the city showed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'real-life Devdas', comparing him to the literary character played by Bollywood stars Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.
National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived in Patna for the joint Opposition meeting ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Friday morning.
Leaders of several opposition parties have arrived in Patna ahead of their crucial meeting which is aimed at forging unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls even as they face challenges in terms of turf wars in states. The meeting has been called by Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and will be attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP.
The Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been instrumental in getting all parties together. It said the Patna meet would provide a roadmap against the Modi-led BJP government for the 2024 polls, although they added that the finer points in this regard were yet to be discussed.