Operation cleanup in UP: Yogi govt sacks Maharajganj SDM, 25 police personnel in Bareilly

This comes just weeks after Yogi Adityanath directed the top officials to remove corrupt employees by giving them voluntary retirement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave directions to remove Maharajganj SDM Satyam Mishra from his post due to ‘poor performance’, ANI reported. In a separate development, Bareilly DIG Rajesh Kumar Pandey terminated 25 police personnel by issuing mandatory retirement to them.

Gorakhpur: CM Yogi Adityanath gives directions to remove Maharajganj SDM Satyam Mishra from his post due to ‘poor performance’ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2019

According to the report, all the police personnel will be given three months salary as well as all the post-retirement facilities. This comes just weeks after Yogi Adityanath directed the top officials to remove corrupt employees by giving them voluntary retirement.

Bareilly: DIG Rajesh Kumar Pandey terminated 25 police personnel today by issuing Mandatory Retirement to them. All these police personnel will be given 3 months salary as well as all the post-retirement facilities. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2019

Last month, the chief minister reviewed the work of the Secretariat Administration Department as part of his government’s effort to weed out corruption from the bureaucracy. During the process, Yogi made it clear that there was no place for corrupt officials in the government. He then directed officers to prepare a list of corrupt employees and order voluntary retirement.

The UP chief minister also asked the officials to stop the promotion process of corrupt officials and give them voluntary retirement. Ever since Yogi Adityanath took over, he has taken multiple steps to improve the functioning of officials in the government department. Earlier this month, he ordered that no official will be allowed to take any gift including sweets from anybody.

Recently, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb made a similar statement that incompetent officials in the government department would be forced to go on retirement. He, however, said that the officials would be provided their due financial benefit. The government always had the power to send the officials on retirement, but recent drive began after Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre sacked 27 IRS officials who were facing charges of corruption.