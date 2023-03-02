scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

On thumping win in Assembly polls, PM Modi says credit goes to work done by BJP govts, party workers

PM Modi said the poll results show to India and the world the people’s faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Narendra Modi, Modi, PM Modi, assembly elections, Meghalaya Elections, Nagaland Elections, Tripura Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers during celebrations after the party's performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday credited the BJP’s consistent victory in elections to a ‘triveni’ of the work done by its governments, their work culture and the dedication of party workers.

Also Read

Addressing party workers at the BJP’s headquarters here to congratulate them on the party’s performance in the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections, Modi said the poll results show to India and the world the people’s faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

Also Read

He said the way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted, it shows the region is neither distant from ‘Dilli’ (Delhi) nor ‘Dil’ (heart).

Also Read

BJP president J P Nadda credited the party’s success in the northeast to Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to bring it into the mainstream and the policy decisions to develop the region. Nadda said the Congress considered the northeast its ATM, but Modi made the region corruption-free and ushered in peace and development.

More Stories on
Assembly elections

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 21:24 IST