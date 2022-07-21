‘Not consulted by the Opposition’: TMC says will abstain from voting for Vice Presidential elections

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced that it will neither support NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankar nor Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, claiming that the party was not consulted by either side. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the decision was taken at a meeting of all TMC MPs and MLAs convened by Mamata Banerjee after the Martyrs Day rally today .It was here that the party collectively decided to abstain from voting in the upcoming VP elections to be held on August 6.

“There is no question of backing NDA nominee Dhankar. Our leader was not consulted. That is why we have taken this decision,” said Abhishek Banerjee, while adding, “Everyone knows what Dhankar is capable of. So, won’t comment further.”

“Mamata Banerjee shares a good rapport with Alva. However, her name was announced without our knowledge. Even we had 4-5 names in mind. The way the candidate was named was not correct,” he said.