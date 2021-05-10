Not apps but jabs will save people: Rahul Gandhi vouches for vaccinating rural population

Rahul Gandhi said that the corona is infecting even those who don't have the facility of internet.

Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government relentlessly over the raging COVID-19 crisis. Today, top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi slammed the Modi government for the COVID crisis. Hitting at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that the corona is infecting even those who don’t have the facility of internet. He said that not apps but jabs will save the rural population. “Congress Message to the app-dependent Modi government: Unfortunately Corona is infecting even those who do not have internet facility – that is, more than half the population of the country! Apps like Aarogya Setu and NoWin will not save, but two jabs of vaccine will,” said Rahul Gandhi.

In another tweet, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the foreign aid issue. “GOI’s repeated chest-thumping at receiving foreign aid is pathetic. Had GOI done its job, it wouldn’t have come to this,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi also slammed the Modi government accusing it of abdicating vaccination responsibility. She said that it would have been financially more equitable for the Centre to provide free vaccine to all. She also said that governance failures have become even starker as scientific advice has been wilfully ignored. She added that the country is paying a horrendous price for the Modi government’s neglect of the pandemic.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal today said that the second wave of COVID-19 is nothing sort of a great calamity and direct consequence of the Modi government’s insensitivity and incompetence. Venugopal said that the current situation is a direct result of the government’s wilful disregard of scientific advice and its premature declaration of victory over the pandemic.

He said that the government’s unwillingness and its inability to plan despite warnings sounded not only by public health experts but also by the standing committee of parliament concerned has led to the present situation.