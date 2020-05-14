Facing fire from BJP, Congress backs leader who defended Nirav Modi in UK court

Abhishek Manu Singhvi said law ministers know the right of advocates to appear for clients which can not be trifled with. (ANI)

The Congress has jumped to the defence of its leader and former High Court justice Abhay Thipsay who deposed in the UK court as a witness and reportedly said that the charges by Indian investigating agencies against fugitive Nirav Modi won’t hold in India. Abhay Thipsay, who joined the Congress two years ago, has reportedly told a UK court that in India, there can be no cheating case unless someone is deceived. In the case of the LoUs scam, in which Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are primary accused, he said, no one was deceived.

Latching on to the Congress leader speaking in favour of the fugitive diamantaire at the UK court hearing, the BJP today slammed the Congress and asked it to explain why it was defending Nirav Modi. In a series of tweets, India’s law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that when his government was trying to bring back Nirav Modi to face the law in India, a member of the Congress had appeared as a witness in his defence. “Congress has always tried to save Nirav Modi…Why is Congress trying to defend Nirav Modi? This is totally deplorable. We will not let Congress succeed in this,” the law minister said.

Hours after these charges, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said law ministers know the right of advocates to appear for clients which can not be trifled with. He further said that Abhay Thipsay gave evidence in the UK court and that he has the right to do so. In another tweet, he said: “Hope Law minister has intentionally or unintentionally not reopened can of worms re senior distinguished BJP lawyers, now departed souls (#RIP), whose children held briefs and retainers for high profile accused in the UK! Such reasoning denies legal rep to accused before conviction and after!”

Nirav Modi, prime accused in the multi-crore PNB fraud case, is currently facing probe by two investigating agencies, ED and CBI. India is fighting to secure his extradition from the UK. Earlier today, the law minister said former Judge Abhay Thipsay, who appeared as an expert witness in Nirav Modi case, had joined Congress after retirement in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. He said that the Supreme Court had transferred Thipsay from Mumbai to Allahabad just 10 months before retirement on administrative grounds.

“When the Modi govt is trying to bring Nirav Modi back,a member of Congress and an ex-judge is standing in his defence,” he added.