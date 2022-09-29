NCW pulls up Bihar IAS officer over crude remark to girl student, seeks explanation in one week

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday pulled up Bihar IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra after her heated exchange with a teenage student over sanitary pads went viral. In response to a student’s query on sanitary pads being readily available, Bhamra is heard telling to the student that “you’d demand condoms too from the government.” The NCW has sought an explanation from Bhamra on her alleged remarks within seven days.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday also took cognizance of the matter and said that strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible. “I’ve immediately called a meeting. We’re helping to empower women. I’m monitoring each and everything. Action will be taken,” Kumar told reporters.



Bhamra, who is the Managing Director of the Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation, has maintained that her remarks have been misconstrued by the media and that she has always stood against gender discrimination. However, in the video, which was from a workshop in Patna, the bureaucrat derided the girl’s question.

After the girl’s question drew applause from the crowd, Bhamra retorted, “I want to ask something to the ones who are clapping — is there any end to these demands? Tomorrow you will ask anything from the government – be it jeans or shoes. Then when it will come to family planning, you would also expect condoms from the government. What is the need to have such expectations? Why should the government provide everything for free?”



When the student confronted the bureaucrat and said that the government is for the people as they are the ones who vote, Bhamra said, “This is stupidity. Be like Pakistan then. Do you only vote for money and services only?”

Her comments didn’t go down well with many, including former Union Minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Always wondered what breeds such arrogance in this tribe of All India Service officers. Permanence of service? Deficiency in training? Lucrative positions? After all they pass just one exam in their entire life.”



After the videos of the workshop went viral, Bhamra threatened to take legal action against Dainik Bhaskar, the newspaper which broke the story.