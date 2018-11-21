National Mission for Clean Ganga: NMCG approves Rs 1573.28 cr sewage projects to reduce water pollution in river Yamuna

The project for Rehabilitation/Renovation of Agra Sewerage Scheme (Interception and Diversion Works) has been conceived at a total cost of Rs 857.26 crores.

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Wednesday approved ten projects worth Rs 1573.28 crore with an aim to tackle river Yamuna’s pollution issues in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh. The decision was taken after a meeting between Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The project for Rehabilitation/Renovation of Agra Sewerage Scheme (Interception and Diversion Works) has been conceived at a total cost of Rs 857.26 crores, said a government press release.

The major components of the project include tapping of 61 nalas/drains, construction of 3 Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP’s) of total capacity 166 MLD, construction of 10 decentralized STPs of 9.38 MLD and renovation of 2 existing STPs, laying of rising main of 17.61 km, renovation of Sewage Pumping Station (SPS), renovation of STPs renovation of interception work, upgradation of STPs (for chlorination), and operation and maintenance for 15 years, the release said further.

The government release said that projects are aimed at reducing pollution and preserving the Taj Mahal building. “The projects are expected to drastically reduce pollution load from Agra city into the river Yamuna, helping to save the Taj Mahal and leading to improvement of river water quality, ground water quality and overall aesthetics of the area,” it said.

The NMCG also approved interception and diversion works (I&D) and Sewage Treatment Plant at Kasganj for Rs 76.73 crore.

For Sultanpur, the projects were approved at a cost of Rs 64.76 crores. Further, the NMCG approved projects worth Rs. 328.52 crore in Chhapra, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur and Khagaria in Bihar.

For Bihar’s Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Bakhtiyarpur the department approved projects worth Rs 35.49, Rs 35.88, 21 Crore.

For West Bengal’s Burdwan Municipality, the projects were approved at a total project cost of Rs.234.31. These projects include 50 MLD STP, 19 KM Network,1 Main Pumping Station (MPS). Burdwan, is the headquarter of Purba Bardhaman district.

Further, Sewerage scheme for Zone-II and III of Paonta Town, Himachal Pradesh was approved at a total project cost of Rs.11.57 crore and includes new 1.72 MLD STP, Minor repair and filter in existing 0.44 MLD STP (Extended Aeration) and 1.0 MLD (Extended Aeration), 30 KLD Septage Handling unit.