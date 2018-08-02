Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Major crackdown by Bihar government

The sexual abuse of at least 34 inmates of 42 had been confirmed in their medical examination. (Representative image: IE)

In a major crackdown in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the Bihar Government has decided to shut as many as 30 organisations run by Brajesh Thakur. It has also decided to blacklist three of his newspapers and probe his political links. Apart from the Bihar Government’s crackdown, the CBI will also probe on the licence given to NGO.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court asked media not to show, even in morphed form, images of the alleged victims of rape and sexual assault in the case. The apex court’s order had come on the day that saw Left parties observing Bihar Bandh in the state against sex abuse incidents at the shelter home that was run by a state-funded NGO.

“The victims cannot be compelled to relive the trauma again and again,” the top court said, while issuing notices to the Bihar government and the Centre asking for their response on the incident. “The investigating agency will take the assistance of professional counsellors and qualified child psychiatrist in questioning the victims,” it added as per PTI.

The apex court will further hear the matter hearing on August 7. As many as 30 girls were allegedly raped at the centre that was run by Brajesh Thakur, who was the head of state-funded NGO. Incidents of sex abuse first came to light in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the state’s social welfare department earlier this year.

Even as the probe has now been taken up by the CBI, an FIR was lodged against 11 people, including Thakur on May 31. The sexual abuse of at least 34 inmates of 42 had been confirmed in their medical examination, while two others who were were yet to undergo medical tests as they were unwell. As per the TISS audit report, several girls had complained of sexual abuse.