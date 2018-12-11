MP election result: 17 seats with wafer-thin margins that may decide Congress, BJP fate
By: FE Online |
Published: December 11, 2018 8:35 PM
Madhya Pradesh election result: As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the Congress is leading at 111 seats, while the BJP is marching ahead at 111.
Madhya Pradesh election result: The final results for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections are yet to be announced. The election result is expected to be known by 10 pm. As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the Congress is leading at 111 seats, while the BJP is marching ahead at 111. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading at four seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party, which has announced support for the Congress, is leading on 1 seat while independents are leading at four places. The trends are surprisingly fluctuating at very short intervals. This is due to the fact that there are as many as 17 seats where the difference between the candidate leading and trailing is below 1,000 votes.