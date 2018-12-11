  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 112
    BJP 111
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 16
    JCC 6
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

MP election result: 17 seats with wafer-thin margins that may decide Congress, BJP fate

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 8:35 PM

Madhya Pradesh election result: As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the Congress is leading at 111 seats, while the BJP is marching ahead at 111.

Madhya Pradesh election result:  As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the Congress is leading at 111 seats, while the BJP is marching ahead at 108.

Madhya Pradesh election result: The final results for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections are yet to be announced. The election result is expected to be known by 10 pm. As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the Congress is leading at 111 seats, while the BJP is marching ahead at 111. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading at four seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party, which has announced support for the Congress, is leading on 1 seat while independents are leading at four places. The trends are surprisingly fluctuating at very short intervals. This is due to the fact that there are as many as 17 seats where the difference between the candidate leading and trailing is below 1,000 votes.

Here’s a look at the nail biting contest

Madhya Pradesh – CHANDLA
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
RAJESH KUMAR PRAJAPATI Bharatiya Janata Party 41227
ANURAGI HARPRASAD (GOPI MASTER) Indian National Congress 40050
Madhya Pradesh – DATIA
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
DR.NAROTTAM MISHRA Bharatiya Janata Party 72209
BHARTI RAJENDRA Indian National Congress 69553
Madhya Pradesh – DHAR
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
NEENA VIKRAM VERMA Bharatiya Janata Party 76665
PRABHA BALMUKUNDSINGH GOUTAM Indian National Congress 73717
Madhya Pradesh – JAORA
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
RAJENDRA PANDEY “RAJU BHAIYA” Bharatiya Janata Party 63803
K.K. SING KALUKHEDA Indian National Congress 63171





Madhya Pradesh – KOLARAS
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
BIRENDRA RAGHUVANSHI Bharatiya Janata Party 71173
MAHENDRA RAMSINGH YADAV Indian National Congress 70941
Madhya Pradesh – NEPANAGAR
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
SUMITRA DEVI KASDEKAR Indian National Congress 85320
MANJU RAJENDRA DADU Bharatiya Janata Party 84056

 

Madhya Pradesh – PARASWADA
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
MADHU BHAGAT Indian National Congress 27999
RAM KISHOR (NANO) KAWRE Bharatiya Janata Party 24417





Madhya Pradesh – RAJPUR (S.T.)
Result Declared
Candidate Party Votes
BALA BACHCHAN Indian National Congress 85513
ANTERSINGH DEVISINGH PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party 84581
Madhya Pradesh – SUWASRA
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
RADHESHYAM NANALAL PATIDAR Bharatiya Janata Party 89712
DANG HARDEEPSINGH Indian National Congress 89364
Madhya Pradesh – TIKAMGARH
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
RAKESH GIRI Bharatiya Janata Party 44573
YADVENDRA SINGH “JAGGU BHAIYA” Indian National Congress 44384
Madhya Pradesh – WARASEONI
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
PRADEEP AMRATLAL JAISWAL (GUDDA) Independent 49121
DR YOGENDRA NIRMAL Bharatiya Janata Party 47173



Madhya Pradesh – ATER
Counting In Progress
Candidate Party Votes
HEMANT SATYADEV KATARE Indian National Congress 17627
ARVIND SINGH BHADORIA Bharatiya Janata Party 16634

Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Elections
