MP election result: 17 seats with wafer-thin margins that may decide Congress, BJP fate

Madhya Pradesh election result: The final results for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections are yet to be announced. The election result is expected to be known by 10 pm. As per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the Congress is leading at 111 seats, while the BJP is marching ahead at 111. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading at four seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party, which has announced support for the Congress, is leading on 1 seat while independents are leading at four places. The trends are surprisingly fluctuating at very short intervals. This is due to the fact that there are as many as 17 seats where the difference between the candidate leading and trailing is below 1,000 votes.

Here’s a look at the nail biting contest

Madhya Pradesh – CHANDLA Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes RAJESH KUMAR PRAJAPATI Bharatiya Janata Party 41227 ANURAGI HARPRASAD (GOPI MASTER) Indian National Congress 40050

Madhya Pradesh – DATIA Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes DR.NAROTTAM MISHRA Bharatiya Janata Party 72209 BHARTI RAJENDRA Indian National Congress 69553

Madhya Pradesh – DHAR Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes NEENA VIKRAM VERMA Bharatiya Janata Party 76665 PRABHA BALMUKUNDSINGH GOUTAM Indian National Congress 73717

Madhya Pradesh – JAORA Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes RAJENDRA PANDEY “RAJU BHAIYA” Bharatiya Janata Party 63803 K.K. SING KALUKHEDA Indian National Congress 63171

Madhya Pradesh – KOLARAS Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes BIRENDRA RAGHUVANSHI Bharatiya Janata Party 71173 MAHENDRA RAMSINGH YADAV Indian National Congress 70941

Madhya Pradesh – NEPANAGAR Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes SUMITRA DEVI KASDEKAR Indian National Congress 85320 MANJU RAJENDRA DADU Bharatiya Janata Party 84056

Madhya Pradesh – PARASWADA Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes MADHU BHAGAT Indian National Congress 27999 RAM KISHOR (NANO) KAWRE Bharatiya Janata Party 24417

Madhya Pradesh – RAJPUR (S.T.) Result Declared Candidate Party Votes BALA BACHCHAN Indian National Congress 85513 ANTERSINGH DEVISINGH PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party 84581

Madhya Pradesh – SUWASRA Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes RADHESHYAM NANALAL PATIDAR Bharatiya Janata Party 89712 DANG HARDEEPSINGH Indian National Congress 89364

Madhya Pradesh – TIKAMGARH Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes RAKESH GIRI Bharatiya Janata Party 44573 YADVENDRA SINGH “JAGGU BHAIYA” Indian National Congress 44384

Madhya Pradesh – WARASEONI Counting In Progress Candidate Party Votes PRADEEP AMRATLAL JAISWAL (GUDDA) Independent 49121 DR YOGENDRA NIRMAL Bharatiya Janata Party 47173

