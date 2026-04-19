Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to install a “puppet” chief minister in Tamil Nadu, alleging the party was using the AIADMK as a route to gain control in the state. While addressing an election rally ahead of the April 23 polls, Gandhi stated that BJP wanted a leader in Tamil Nadu that would act as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi was “compromised” and claimed that India’s interests had been weakened in its dealings with the United States. Gandhi stated, as quoted by PTI, “Narendra Modi is controlled by Donald Trump,” and further added that, “Whatever Trump says Modi will do.”

What did Rahul Gandhi target the AIADMK?

Gandhi mentioned that AIADMK was no longer the party it once was and has now become a “mask” for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. PTI quoted him stating, “Today’s AIADMK is fundamentally different from the old. It is different because today’s AIADMK is the mask for the BJP.” He also claimed that the BJP and RSS were trying to “infiltrate” Tamil Nadu through the opposition party because they could not directly control the state’s current leadership.

He also mentioned that AIADMK leaders were vulnerable because of corruption and pressure from central agencies. Gandhi also admitted that AIADMK had once played a crucial role in Tamil Nadu politics.

Gandhi’s Trump swipe and ‘puppet CM’ charge

Escalating his attack further, Gandhi also alleged that the BJP wanted to place a chief minister in Tamil Nadu who would “sell” the state and follow Delhi’s orders. PTI also quoted him as saying, “ It wants to place a CM in the state who will sell Tamil Nadu and adhere to what Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want.”

Gandhi also linked the Tamil Nadu contest to a wider national political battle, including the issue of delimitation, which he stated could reduce the representation of southern and smaller states.

Tamil Nadu’s battle is drawn as a larger ideological fight

The Congress leader also blamed the BJP of promoting division along religious and social grounds and stated that the party opposed Tamil’s Nadu’s legacy of social justice and equality. “They can dream but will never allow BJP-RSS to enter Tamil Nadu,” as quoted by PTI.