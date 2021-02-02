‘Modi style of governance’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over farmers’ protest, Twitter ban

Rahul Gandhi posted pictures of barricades, barbed wires and blocked roads at farmer protest sites and asked the government to build bridges instead of walls. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked the Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing farmers’ protest and for blocking the accounts of many Twitter users. Posting a news screenshot, Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, “Modi style of governance- Shut them up, Cut them off, Crush them down.”

Gandhi’s remarks were in reference to the Centre’s request to Twitter in which it had asked the social media platform to withhold certain accounts which were found vitiating the atmosphere in wake of the farmers’ protest. The Centre had asked Twitter to block 250 Twitter accounts that made ‘fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets’ on January 30. The accounts posted tweets with a hashtag that accused the Narendra Modi government of planning farmers genocide, without any proof. Following the Centre’s request, Twitter had blocked several accounts.

In another tweet directed at increased barricading and fencing at Singhu border, the Congress leader asked the Centre to ‘Build bridges, not walls’.

With thousands of farmers protesting at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, the government has increased the number of barricades, put up barbed wires, built concrete barricades and planted iron nails on the road near the protest site, making the movement difficult. The stir sites have already been turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and strengthening barricades.

Delhi Police has casted an around two-feet-long cement wall on another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border, a video of which went viral on social media platforms.

While the Home ministry has suspended mobile internet services in the border areas of Delhi till today, the internet remains suspended in around 10 districts of Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi has extended his unwavering support to the farmers and has asked the Centre to repeal the contentious farm laws. On the other hand, farmer unions have announced a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ between 12pm to 3pm on February 6 to intensify their protest.