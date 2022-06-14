Modi orders recruitment of 10 lakh people in 18 months on ‘mission mode’; Congress says PM playing ‘Twitter Twitter’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next 18 months, his office said on Tuesday.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, the Congress said that he was trying to district the people by playing “Twitter Twitter”.

“It’s called “900 chuhe khaakar billi Hajj ko chali”. We’re experiencing worst employment (rate) in 50 yrs, rupee value lowest in 75 years… For how long will PM distract us by playing ‘Twitter Twitter’,”said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The government’s decision comes amid the opposition’s frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

India’s urban unemployment rate jumped to 12.6 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2021, compared to 9.3 per cent in the January-March quarter. It, however, eased from the 20.8 per cent level seen during the first wave of the Covid pandemic, the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) shows.