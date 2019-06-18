Modi government’s twin decisions to sack tainted officers sends shock waves through bureacracy

The Modi government\u2019s decision to prematurely retire top tax officials in large numbers has set the alarm bells ringing in bureaucratic circles. In a big clean-up exercise in the finance ministry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi\u2019s government has retired 27 top tax officials within a month after taking charge. While 15 officers of Central Board of Excise and Customs have been given compulsory retirement on Tuesday, even as new Lok Sabha members were taking oath of the office, a dozen officers of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had been compulsorily retired on June 10. Three major decisions taken in the first month of the second term of Prime Minister Modi, including a decision to induct 400 more bureaucrats at middle level, clearly demonstrate his will to completely overhaul the bureaucratic setup of the country. These two decisions to cut the deadwood from the bureaucracy by giving compulsory retirement to tainted officers after attaining the age of 50 years and a simultaneous effort to infuse fresh blood by inducting 400 people from private sector are being seen as a strong signal to bureaucrats to either perform or perish. \u201cThe provision was always there and now it has been used. I think the deadwood should be axed,\u201d said a former bureaucrat who retired from the secretary level in government of India. In the official orders, the government has separately listed names of all 15 officials at the rank of principal commissioner, commissioner, additional commissioner and deputy commissioner level, and individual charges against them, including charges of corruption. The order said: \u201cIn exercise of the powers conferred by clause (j) of rule 56 of Fundamental Rules, The President hereby retires...with immediate effect, he having already attained the age of 50 years.\u201d Also read:\u00a0Govt sacks 15 senior tax officers on charges of corruption, misconduct Rule 56 of Fundamental Rules states that the appropriate authority has the absolute right to retire, if it is necessary to do so in public interest, a government servant under Fundamental Rules 56 (j), (i) or Rule 48 (1) (b) of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972. In the case of officers who have entered the government service before the age of 35 years and attained the age of 50 years and in other cases where the officers have attained the age of 55 years or have completed 30 years of service, the government begins periodic review three to six months in advance and takes a decision on the basis of effectiveness of an officer. This is a potent tool in the hands of the Union government as the top court of the country has upheld its validity. Supreme Court has not only held the validity of Fundamental Rules 56 but it has also held that there is no need to issue a show-cause notice to such officers before serving a retirement notice to the concerned officer under the provisions of FR 56 (j) and (i). \u201cThese people are those who have completed more than 50 years. And the message has to be sent to others and that is why the government is sending the message,\u201d said the former official cited above. \u201cIt will send a strong message to bureaucrats. I think the message is very clear,\u201d added the officer. The 27 officers sacked this month belong to Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and the action has so far been confined to the ministry of finance. In its second term, Modi government has not taken any action against IAS and IPS officers. However, the same provisions can be exercised against other services as well. \u201cThe provision is there for all the services. It has to be done by the ministry concerned. For the IAS officers it is DoPT and for IPS officers it is MHA so the decision has to be taken by them,\u201d the retired senior civil servant told Financial Express online. In its bid to revamp the bureaucracy, Modi government had also inducted 9 private sector professionals at joint secretary level just ahead of Lok Sabha elections in April this year. The move had faced stiff resistance from the officers recruited by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) through an all India civil service examinations. However, the government went ahead and issued appointment letters despite model code of conduct being in force.