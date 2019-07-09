Mob lynching false propaganda conspiring to instigate riots against Hindus: VHP

VHP’s international joint secretary Surendra Jain said that lies and half-truths are falsely being spread against Hindus and organisations working for the welfare of the Hindu population.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has lashed out at the ‘Khan Market gang’ and politicians of the ‘secular mafia’ for conspiring to instigate riots against Hindus in the country in the name of mob lynching. Surendra Jain, international joint secretary of the outfit, said that the way in which ‘so-called mob lynching’ incidents have been exaggerated and highlighted, goes far to prove that the ‘secular mafia’ is instigating the Muslim community for a violent attack on the Hindus.

Referring to the Jharkhand incident, Jain said that it is now clear that the Tabrez Ansari did not die due to public beating. “But despite this, Muslims made huge demonstrations in Surat, Ranchi, Bhopal and several other cities, raising anti-Hindu and anti-national slogans and even attacked the security forces,” he said.

“Temples were attacked and their idols desecrated in many places, including Delhi’s Chawri Bazar, Muzaffarnagar, Atali in Haryana. It’s a very shameful act of instigation towards Hindus,” Jain added.

Last month, a video had gone viral on the social media showing a violent mob beating a man. The man was identified as Tabraj Ansari who died during the course of treatment at a Jamshedpur hospital. He was just 22.

The VHP leader said that lies and half-truths are falsely being spread against Hindus and organisations working for the welfare of the Hindu population, adding that the whole exercise is politically motivated. He said that it was falsely portrayed that Muslims were beaten up for not saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

This, he said, is being done to create an anti-Hindu and anti-national atmosphere in the country and it seems to be a part of a larger anti-national conspiracy.

“All these allegations have been proved false,” Jain said.

Jain said that the whole world knows Hindus are peace-loving and patient. He said if Hindus were not a peace-loving community, then one can well guess the kind of reaction, the desecration of Hindu temples could have wrought.

“The Vishva Hindu Parishad wants to know from these ‘secular mafia’ people would have reacted if the Mosques were targets of attacks instead of the temples?” he asked while referring to the recent incidents of desecrating the idols of Hindu gods at many places. Jain also suggested that the Muslim leaders should take an initiative to stop such elements and contemplate on the outcome of such hate-filled violent acts.