MeToo movement: Yash Raj Films fires Talent and Business head Ashish Patil over sexual harassment allegations

Yash Raj Film Tuesday fired its creative and business head of Y-Films, Ashish Patil, in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against him. In a brief statement, posted on its official Twitter handle, the studio said it has terminated Patil’s services with immediate effect. “Yash Raj Films terminates the services of Mr. Ashish Patil: Vice President Brand Partnerships and Talent Management & Business and Creative Head Y-Films, with immediate effect,” it said.

Patil has been accused of sexual harassment and exploitation by an anonymous woman whose account was shared by activist Japleen Pasricha. After the allegations surfaced, the production house had ordered an inquiry into the matter and referred it to their Internal Complaints Committee.