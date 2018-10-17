Mayawati’s old bungalow is Shivpal Yadav’s new address, courtesy Adityanath government

Shivpal entered the 6 Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg bungalow on the occasion of Durga Ashtmi, an SSM leader told news agency Press Trust of India.

Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) founder Shivpal Yadav Wednesday shifted to the government bungalow earlier accommodated by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. Shivpal entered the 6 Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg bungalow on the occasion of Durga Ashtmi, an SSM leader told news agency Press Trust of India.

Yadav, who has rebelled against his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is rumoured to be in touch with senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party which is also ruling the state with an overwhelming majority of 300 plus seats. Yadav reached the bungalow with supporters this morning and performed religious rituals before entering it.

Significantly, the Yogi Adiyanath government allotted the bungalow to Yadav after Mayawati vacated it following a Supreme Court directive.

“I have been allotted the bungalow as there were intelligence reports of threats to me,” Yadav had said after allotment of the bungalow. “I am a five-time legislator and it has been allotted to me as a senior member of the state assembly,” he added.

The Congress claimed that Yadav was working for BJP, while the latter defended the decision, saying “no politics should be seen in it”. In August, Shivpal launched SSM, his own political oufit, saying he felt he was neglected in the SP after Akhilesh Yadav took charge of the party.

Yadav has not resigned as the member of SP even after forming the morcha which he says will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.