A fire incident was reported at Terminal 1 B at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday due to a short circuit. No casualties have been reported, news agency PTI reported, quoting a civic official.

The fire was reported at a three-storey structure near 1-B Circle at 6.35 pm and vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot, per PTI report.

The flames were reportedly confined to the ground floor and the flight operations remained unaffected.