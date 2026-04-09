A fire incident was reported at Terminal 1 B at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday due to a short circuit. No casualties have been reported, news agency PTI reported, quoting a civic official.

The fire was reported at a three-storey structure near 1-B Circle at 6.35 pm and vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot, per PTI report.

A short while ago, a major fire is reported inside Terminal 1B at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in India. pic.twitter.com/VyBlE4N2qp — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 9, 2026

The flames were reportedly confined to the ground floor and the flight operations remained unaffected.