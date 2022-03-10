Mansa Election Result 2022 Live: Sidhu Moosewala of Congress vs Dr Vijay Singla of AAP

Live

Sidhu Moosewala Mansa Election Result 2022 Live Updates: This time, Congress has fielded Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala from the seat while the AAP has fielded Dr Vijay Singla, Jiwan Dass Bawa is the PLC candidate and Prem Kumar Arora is Akali Dal’s bet.

Sidhu Moosewala Election Result 2022, Mansa Dr Vijay Singla Election Result 2022 Live News: The Mansa assembly constituency comes under the Mansa district in Punjab. In the 2017 assembly elections, Nazar Singh Manshahia of the Aam Aadmi Party had defeated Manoj Bala from Congress by a margin of 20469 votes from the seat. This time, Congress has fielded Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala from the seat while the AAP has fielded Dr Vijay Singla, Jiwan Dass Bawa is the PLC candidate and Prem Kumar Arora is Akali Dal’s bet. Moosewala was booked in several cases by Punjab Police for promoting gun culture. He was also booked under the Arms Act. His real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu and he hails from Moosa village in Mansa district.

In the last six elections, the Congress and the Akali Dal had won from the seat two times each while a Congress turncoat won as an Independent once and AAP won once. The 117 seats of the Punjab assembly went to the polls on February 20. The Congress is the ruling party while the AAP and the SAD-BSP are the main opposition parties. The Exit polls for the Punjab elections 2022 have predicted a majority for the AAP.

Live Updates