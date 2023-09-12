scorecardresearch
Manipur: Three killed in fresh violence in Kangpokpi District amid ongoing ethnic conflict

Three villagers from the Kuki-Zomi community were travelling in a vehicle and were attacked near Ireng Naga village in Kangpokpi district at around 7 am on Tuesday.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Manipur: Three killed in fresh violence in Kangpokpi District amid ongoing ethnic conflict
Police officers stand amidst smoke billowing out from tear gas shells fired to disperse the crowd gathered to demand the removal of the army barricades in Bishnupur district. (Image: File Photo/Reuters)

Three people lost their lives in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning in what security sources initially suspect to be an ambush, according to The Indian Express.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 am on Tuesday when three villagers from the Kuki-Zomi community were traveling in a vehicle and came under attack near Ireng Naga village in Kangpokpi district.

The victims have been identified as Satneo Tuboi, Ngamminlun Lhouvum, and Ngamminlun Kipgen.

The ongoing conflict in Manipur has persisted for more than four months, marked by frequent reports of violent incidents and casualties. Last Friday, at least two individuals were killed, and several were injured, including one Assam Rifles and three Manipur police personnel, during a heavy exchange of fire in Pallel.

The government has been actively engaged in seeking a political resolution to the ongoing ethnic conflict. An August report by The Indian Express revealed that the state government has proposed to the Centre that it is ready to grant greater autonomy to the existing hill councils in Manipur.

“Separate administration, in whatever form the Kukis are demanding, is not acceptable to the government or the rest of the population in the state. However, we are ready to address the concerns of the hill tribes,” sources told the newspaper

Manipur

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 12:47 IST

