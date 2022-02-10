Manipur Election 2022: Election Commission announces change in polling dates for both phases; check details here

The Election Commission said that after reviewing the election preparedness and interacting with the stakeholders, the Commission has decided to revise the poll dates for both phases.

Manipur election 2022 date changed: The Election Commission of India today revised the polling dates for elections to the Manipur legislative assembly. The poll panel said that after reviewing the election preparedness and interacting with the stakeholders, the Commission has decided to revise the poll dates for both phases.

“The Commission recently visited Manipur on 7-8th, February to review election preparedness and held interaction with Political Parties, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other State-level officers, Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police, , Director General Assam Rifles and other Law Enforcement Agencies and other relevant stakeholders. Various issues and ground situations were presented to the Commission during the visit,” said the EC in its release.

As per the revised schedule, the first phase of polling will now be held on February 28 while the second phase polling will take place on March 5. “The Commission, having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 to revise the dates of the poll of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Manipur as follows: Phase-1 to be held on February 28 instead of February 27 and the second phase to be held on March 5 instead of March 3,” said the poll commission.

The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for Manipur Legislative Assembly Election on January 8, 2022. Of the 60 seats, 38 will go to the polls on February 28 while voting for the remaining 22 seats will be held on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.