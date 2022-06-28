Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: SC breather to rebels paves way for floor test, Eknath Shinde plans to approach Governor

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live News Updates, Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde Latest News: With the Supreme Court providing relief to the rebel MLAs of Maharashtra by keeping in abeyance their disqualification proceedings will July 11, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government may have to prove its majority on the floor of the House soon. The top court had yesterday turned down a plea moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s team against holding a floor test till July 11.

Reports suggest that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may ask the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to prove majority in the house sometime this week. The BJP, on the other hand, is upbeat after the Supreme Court’s Monday order and is confident of forming government along with Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. The saffron party, however, has officially denied having any discussion with the rebels over government faction.

Live Updates

09:05 (IST) 28 Jun 2022 ‘Jahil’ people are like moving corpses: Sanjay Raut on Twitter https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1541617961001111553 09:04 (IST) 28 Jun 2022 Shinde faction plans to approach Governor, floor test may happen soon The rebel Sena group led by Eknath Shinde is learnt to be strategising to approach the Governor, informing him of their decision to withdraw support from the MVA, and thereby, prompting a floor test. “The Shinde faction is likely to approach Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan, informing its decision to distance itself from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government,” The Indian Express quoted highly placed sources as saying.