Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: SC breather to rebels paves way for floor test, Eknath Shinde plans to approach Governor

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live News Updates, Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde Latest News: With the Supreme Court providing relief to the rebel MLAs of Maharashtra by keeping in abeyance their disqualification proceedings will July 11, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government may have to prove its majority on the floor of the House soon. The top court had yesterday turned down a plea moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s team against holding a floor test till July 11.
Reports suggest that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may ask the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to prove majority in the house sometime this week. The BJP, on the other hand, is upbeat after the Supreme Court’s Monday order and is confident of forming government along with Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. The saffron party, however, has officially denied having any discussion with the rebels over government faction.
The rebel Sena group led by Eknath Shinde is learnt to be strategising to approach the Governor, informing him of their decision to withdraw support from the MVA, and thereby, prompting a floor test.
“The Shinde faction is likely to approach Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan, informing its decision to distance itself from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government,” The Indian Express quoted highly placed sources as saying.
Claiming to have 50 plus MLAs in its fold, Shinde camp’s decision to step out of MVA would raise a question on the numbers with Uddhav Thackeray led MVA government, which could find it difficult to prove its majority on the floor of the house if the rebel MLAs were to stick together, The Indian Express quoted sources as saying.
Shinde camp’s confidence stems from its belief that it holds two-third majority in the Shiv Sena. At present, it is claiming support of 39 MLAs out of total 55 MLAs of the Sena. Besides, there are over 10 MLAs from smaller parties/independents with them. Their total support base has risen to over 50, the Shinde camp has claimed.