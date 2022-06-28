scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Maharashtra Crisis: Governor Koshyari orders floor test on Thursday, BJP says MVA govt has lost majority

Fadnavis met the Governor after holding a meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah where he discussed the spiralling political crisis in the state.

Written by India News Desk
Fadnavis met the Governor after holding a meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah where he discussed the spiralling political crisis in the state.

In what could bring down curtains on the ongoing political fiasco in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered floor test at 11 am on Thursday, soon after meeting former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan.

Fadnavis met the Governor after holding a meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah where he discussed the spiralling political crisis in the state.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News