Madhya Pradesh Poll Result: In 10 seats, Congress was defeated with some help from BS

A KEY factor behind the tight finish in Madhya Pradesh for the Congress is the ten sitting seats it lost to the BJP, thanks to a strong show by the BSP. In these ten seats, poll data show, the BSP secured more votes than the margin separating the two main parties, finishing third in seven after the Congress.

All these assembly segments fall in districts close to the border with Uttar Pradesh, where the BSP is a key political player.

On Tuesday, BSP chief Mayawati announced that her two newly elected MLAs would support a Congress government in the state. But before the state polls, the Congress had tried to reach an alliance with the BSP only to be rebuffed by Mayawati who demanded more seats. The BSP chief went on to field candidates in 227 seats in the state.

Like the Congress, which has come to power in the state after 15 years, the BSP too has won support from SCs, STs and Muslims in MP. And this overlap appears to have gone in favour of the BJP, at least in these ten seats:

Amarpatan: BJP beat Congress by 3,747 votes, BSP secured 37,918 votes to end third. In 2013, Congress beat BJP by 11,739 votes.

Ater: BJP beat Congress by 4,978 votes, BSP stood third with 16,585 votes. In 2013, Congress beat BJP by 11,426 votes.

Gurh: BJP beat SP by 7,828 votes, Congress came third followed by BSP with 27,063 votes. Here, the vote margin between the BJP and Congress was 9,834. Congress had defeated the BJP by 1,382 votes here in 2013.

Jabera: BJP beat Congress by 3,485 votes, BSP came third with 10,355 votes. Congress had won the seat in 2013 with larger margin of 11,896 votes.

Khargapur: BJP beat Congress by 11,665 votes, BSP ended third with 15,366. In 2013, the Congress beat BJP by 5,677 votes.

Kolaras: BJP beat Congress by 720 votes, BSP came third with 16,483 votes. In 2013, Congress beat BJP by 24,953 votes.

Maihar: BJP beat Congress by 2,984 votes, BSP came fourth with 18,418 votes after local challenger Gondvana Gantantra Party (GGP) with 33,397 votes. In 2013, Congress beat BJP by 6,975 votes.

Mauganj: BJP beat Congress by 11,092 votes, BSP ended third with 28,413 votes. In 2013, Congress beat BJP by 10,766 votes.

Nagod: BJP beat Congress by 1,234 votes, BSP came fourth with 22,428 votes after an independent candidate. In 2013, Congress beat BJP by 10,064 votes.

Vijaypur: BJP beat Congress by 2,840 votes, BSP stood third with 35,628 votes. In 2013, Congress beat BJP by 2,149.