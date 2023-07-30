Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Satna, second incident in 4 days

In another horrifying incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, a teenage girl was allegedly raped by a man on Friday. This is the second incident of rape of a minor girl in the district in four days.

The accused, Vijay Saket (19), was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint by the kin of the 17-year-old girl who lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station.

The accused caught hold of the girl when she went to a deserted area to relieve herself on Friday afternoon, Ramnagar police station in-charge Aditya Naryan Dhurve said quoting the victim’s complaint.

The accused allegedly raped her and threatened to kill the girl. As she got scared, the girl had not informed the family after the incident.

On Saturday, the girl informed her family about the horrific incident, following which a complaint was lodged. The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, abduction and threatening the victim.

Earlier, on Thursday, a 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district. The two accused, Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, were arrested following the incident.

On Saturday, the local administration demolished their houses.