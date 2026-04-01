The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 that seeks to amend 79 Central Acts administered by 23 Ministries to promote ease of doing business and ease of living.

Through the amendments the 784 provisions of various laws are being proposed to be amended out of which, 717 provisions are being decriminalised to foster Ease of Doing Business, and 67 provisions are proposed to be amended to facilitate Ease of Living.

The bill will decriminalise minor offenses and implement measures such as revising fines and penalties proportionate to the offence, establishing adjudicating officers and setting up appellate authorities.

The Bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha in August last year and was referred to the Select Committee. The previous version of the Bill proposed amendment in a total of 355 provisions in 16 Central Acts administered by 10 ministries and departments. After examination by the Select Committee its scope was widened to amend 70 central acts.

The key laws that the bill seeks to amend include Reserve Bank of India Act, Life Insurance Corporation Act, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, Drugs and Cosmetic Act, Food Safety and Standards Act, Clinical Establishments Act, Motor Vehicles Act and Indian Succession Act. The laws dealing with real estate, coal, mining, shipping, petroleum, power, railways, copyright and patents would also be amended through the bill.