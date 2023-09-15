Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full list of Parliamentary Seats in Chhattisgarh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: While Lok Sabha Election 2024 has grabbed the attention of political parties, several states are preparing for the upcoming Assembly Elections. Chhattisgarh is one the states that is up for Assembly elections by the end of year 2023. Back in 2018, the Congress had won the polls and formed the government in the state.

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha consists of 11 parliamentary seats. While BJP holds 9 seats, Congress has 2. Here’s a look at the parliamentary seats in Chhattisgarh.

Sarguja (ST)

Janjgir-Champa (SC)

Bilaspur

Raigarh (ST)

Rajnandgaon

Durg

Raipur

Korba

Bastar (ST)

Kanker (ST)

Mahasamund

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023

The assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are anticipated to be held by the end of this year. The term of the current government will likely conclude in January 2024. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. It is likely that the elections will be held in two phases.

It was in 2018 that the assembly elections were held in phases in the month of November and the results were announced a month later in December. Congress currently has 71 MLAs in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. While BJP has 15 MLAs only.

Congress and BJP are two major contenders for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. However, AAP has also released the list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. Congress has also unveiled the names of the candidates from their party.

After the opinion poll was conducted between September 1 and September 13 with the sample size of 3,672, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel received strong approval ratings. Almost 60 per cent of the respondents supported him. It is being anticipated that Bhupesh Baghel will make a return as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.