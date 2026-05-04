Tiruchirappalli Lalgudi Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. Amalan Savarimuthu IND Awaited
A. Jegan Salamondoss IND Awaited
Dhanamoorthy .R IND Awaited
E. Yesudoss Tamilaga Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Jinnah Jakeer Hussain IND Awaited
Josephin All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
K. Dharmaraj IND Awaited
K. Immaculate Mary Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
K. Senthilkumar IND Awaited
Ku Pa Krishnan Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Leemarose Martin AIADMK Awaited
M. Krishnan IND Awaited
M. Rameshkumar IND Awaited
Mansoor Alikhan IND Awaited
Mohamed Abubakkar Siddiq IND Awaited
N. Madhan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
P. Elanchezhiyan Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
P. Saravanan Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Pratheeba BSP Awaited
R. Dineshkumar IND Awaited
R. Ponsilambu IND Awaited
R. Tamilarasan IND Awaited
T. Parivallal DMK Awaited
V. Muthusamy IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Lalgudi assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Lalgudi Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 86.43% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Lalgudi assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Lalgudi with a margin of 16949 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Lalgudi assembly elections?

Lalgudi Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name A.Soundarapandian D.R.Dharmaraj 16949
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Lalgudi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Lalgudi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.