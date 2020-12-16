Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020 Live: Congress mayoral candidate loses to BJP in Kochi

Kerala Local Body Election Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for the local body polls in Kerala is underway. As per latest reports, Congress mayoral candidate N Venugopal has lost the election to the BJP candidate by one vote in the Kochi Corporation North Island ward.

The elections had taken places in three phases — December 8, 10, and 14. The polls were held to elect leaders for 15,962 wards in 941 gram panchayats, 2080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 3078 wards in 86 municipalities, 414 wards in six municipal corporations and 331 divisions in 14 district panchayats. The total voter turnout was recorded at 76 per cent, marginally lower than what was recorded in 2015.

The local body election was expected to be three-way contest among CPM-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA. In the previous local body polls held in 2015, the CPM-led LDF had won 551 of 941 village panchayats, 42 of 86 municipalities, 7 of 14 district panchayats, 88 of 152 block panchayats and 4 out of the 6 corporations.