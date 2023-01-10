Karnataka: Two of family dead as under-construction Metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru

Two members of a family were killed as an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara area of the outer ring road in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

According to Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, Bengaluru East, the two were passing by on a two-wheeler when they were hit by the pillar which fell, resulting in injuries.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to the injuries, the official said, adding that forensic and other experts have been called to the incident site.

Karnataka | Two people dead in under-construction Metro pillar collapse near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/zvRB2sbG0Z — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress cornered the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government, accusing it of indulging in corruption in development works.

“This is the result of the ‘40% commission’ government. There is no quality in development works,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar told reporters.

More details are awaited.