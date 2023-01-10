Karnataka: Two of family dead as under-construction Metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru

Two members of a family were killed as an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara area of the outer ring road in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
According to Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, Bengaluru East, the two were passing by on a two-wheeler when they were hit by the pillar which fell, resulting in injuries.
The injured were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to the injuries, the official said, adding that forensic and other experts have been called to the incident site.
Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress cornered the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government, accusing it of indulging in corruption in development works.
“This is the result of the ‘40% commission’ government. There is no quality in development works,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar told reporters.
More details are awaited.