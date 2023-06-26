Karnataka horror: Man slits friend’s throat, drinks his blood over suspicion of affair with wife

In a horrific incident, a Karnataka man was arrested on Sunday for slitting his friend’s throat and drinking his blood over an alleged affair with his wife. The incident happened on June 19 in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district.

The accused has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Chikkaballapur, who stayed with his wife.

According to the police, Vijay slit Maresh’s throat after he allegedly suspected him of having an extramarital affair with his wife.

He has been detained and is being questioned, police said, adding they have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The whole incident was captured by his friend on a mobile phone. In the video, Vijay is seen punching Maresh who lies with his throat cut open and later appearing to drink his blood.

The accused was arrested after the chilling video of the incident went viral and the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Vijay called Maresh to meet him in a forest where the duo reportedly got involved in an argument. Further investigation is underway, police added.