Karnataka election: Five richest candidates are from Congress, wealthiest saw Rs 600 crore rise in assets since 2013

Five richest candidates are from Congress, wealthiest saw Rs 600 crore rise in assets since 2013. (Source: IE)

The top five richest re-contesting candidates in fray in Karnataka assembly election 2018 have seen their assets increase manifold since the last polls, with the richest MLA witnessing a whopping 234% increase in assets (Rs 588 crore) in the last five years. As per data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) citing the self-sworn affidavits of candidates furnished before the Election Commission of India, the assets of 184 re-contesting MLAs in the forthcoming Karnataka elections, including by-elections, have increased by Rs 17.31 crore (Rs 17,31,94,277) on an average.

As per the ADR data, the top five richest candidates contesting elections this time are from the ruling Congress. These include State Energy Minister DK Shivakumar, N Nagaraju, Shamanur Shivshankarappa, Priyakrishna, Deshpande Raghunath Vishwanath. The five re-contesting candidates in the fray have witnessed a remarkable increase in their assets, up by at least over Rs 100 crore in five years.

As per the data obtained from the ECI website:

– DK Shivakumar contesting from Kanakapura constituency has assets worth over Rs 840 crore (Rs 8,40,01,67,045). His assets in 2013 stood at Rs 251 crore (Rs 2,51,50,96,329), showing an increase of around Rs 588 crore.

– N Nagaraju contesting from Hosakote constituency has assets worth over Rs 1,015 crore (Rs 10,15,80,29,352), up from Rs 470 crore (Rs 4,70,13,57,248) in 2013, showing an increase of Rs 545 crore or 116%.

– Shamanur Shivshankarappa contesting from Davanagere South has assets of over Rs 183 crores (Rs 1,83,22,67,262), which is almost Rs 115 crores (Rs 1,15,32,88,918) more than 2013. In 2013, Shivshankarappa’s assets was Rs 67 crores (67,89,78,344), suggesting a 170% increase.

– The Congress candidate from Govindaraja Nagar, Priyakrishna, has total assets of over Rs 1,020 crores (Rs 10,20,53,87,250). In 2013, Priyakrishna’s assets was nearly Rs 910 crores (Rs 9,10,98,61,857). The increase of Rs 109 crore corresponds to a 12% increase in five years.

– The assets of Deshpande Raghunath Vishwanath, Congress candidate from Haliyal and the fifth richest candidate in fray this time in Karnataka, has a total assets of over Rs 215 crore (Rs 2,15,15,93,731), up from Rs 113 crore (Rs 1,13,93,46,065) in 2013, corresponding to an 89% increase.

Out of 184 re-contesting MLAs in the upcoming election, 108 candidates are from the ruling Congress, 49 are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 24 are from Janata Dal (Secular), 2 are Independent candidates and one is from Namma Congress.

Assets of few notable leaders re-contesting the election:

– JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s assets increased over Rs 29 crores (Rs 29,37, 01,324) from 2013. Kumaraswamy’s assets in 2018 stand at Rs 167 crore (Rs 1,67,14,08,437).

– Congress leader D Sudhakar’s assets increased to Rs 11 crore (Rs 11,56,90,559) since 2013. Sudhakar’s assets in 2013 stood at Rs 41 crores (Rs 41,34,88,051).

– BJP leader Dattatreya, contesting from Gulbarga constituency, has total assets of over Rs 17 crore (Rs 7,22,47,264). His assets in 2013 was at worth around Rs 6 crore (Rs 6,11,41,041).

– Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s has total assets of around Rs 12 crore (Rs 12,26,35,305). Shettar’s assets in 2013 stood at over Rs 4 crore (Rs 4,95,22,333).

– Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assets increased by Rs 6 crore (Rs 6,75,29,960) in the last five years. His current asset stand at Rs (Rs 20,36,54,358).

– Priyank Kharge, son of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, has total assets worth over Rs 14 crore (Rs 14,62,95,921).

The state will go to polls in a single phase on May 12 for the 223 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The votes will be counted on May 15.