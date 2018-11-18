Kargil coldest in Kashmir valley at minus 9 degrees

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 10:04 AM

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.4. Batote 6.3, Bannihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the night's lowest temperatures.

According to a Met Department official, the minimum temperatures in Leh, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar were minus 5.1 degrees, minus 4.5, minus 1.1 and 1.6, respectively. (Representational photo)

Kargil town was the coldest in the Kashmir Valley at minus 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperatures across the region around the freezing point, the weather office said.

According to a Met Department official, the minimum temperatures in Leh, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar were minus 5.1 degrees, minus 4.5, minus 1.1 and 1.6, respectively.

“Dry weather conditions were likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir during the next four days,” the official said.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.4. Batote 6.3, Bannihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kargil coldest in Kashmir valley at minus 9 degrees
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition