Kamal Nath becomes 18th MP CM, here’s the full list of cabinet ministers

MP Full List of Cabinet Ministers: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday sworn in as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Nath’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by several opposition leaders including National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Yadav, DMK chief MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with other senior leaders, including Digvijaya Singh and Mallikarjun Kharge, was also present at the oath ceremony in Bhopal. The Congress ended BJP’s 15-year rule by bagging 114 of 230 seats.

After the results, Congress President held several rounds of discussions to choose the chief ministerial candidate. The main contest was between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Congress on Thursday named Kamal Nath, who is nine-time Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara. Kamal Nath has held several portfolios in the Union cabinet. He was also appointed the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president on April 26.

Among the Congress leaders who attended the oath-taking ceremony included former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his deputy Sachin Pilot, MPs Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Madhya Pradesh Full List of Cabinet Ministers:

