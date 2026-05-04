Vellore Jolarpet Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Chenna Kesavan C IND Awaited
Chenrayan A IND Awaited
Kalasthiri S All India Uzhavargal Uzhaippalargal Katchi Awaited
Kamatchi S IND Awaited
Kavitha C IND Awaited
Kavitha T IND Awaited
Kavithadhandapani DMK Awaited
Krishnamoorthy D Makkal Nala Kazhagam Awaited
Mohanraj R IND Awaited
Munisamy C Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Priya K IND Awaited
Sankar T.K Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Sasi Reka Y Makkal Arasial Katchi Awaited
Sasirekha K Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Senthamilselvan M Naadaalum Makkal Katchi Awaited
Sivakumar V C BSP Awaited
Thangaraj P IND Awaited
Veeramani H IND Awaited
Veeramani K.C. AIADMK Awaited
Counting of votes for the Jolarpet assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Jolarpet Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 89.28% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Jolarpet assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Jolarpet with a margin of 1091 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Jolarpet assembly elections?

Jolarpet Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Devaraji.K. Veeramani.K.C. 1091
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Jolarpet Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Jolarpet Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.