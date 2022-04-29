Jharkhand Panchayat Elections 2022: Voting, schedule, nomination, results — All you need to know

As many as 29,347 candidates have filed up their nomination papers for the second phase of panchayat elections in 50 blocks under 16 districts of Jharkhand, State Election Commission officials said on Friday. A total of 872 panchayats will go to the polls in the second phase on May 19 and counting will take place on May 22.

According to a State Election Commission report, a total of 758 nominations have been received for Zilla Parishad members, 4,024 would contest for panchayat samiti members, 5,965 candidates will vie for mukhiyas posts and 18,600 nominations for panchayat members.

As many as 1,127 panchayats will go to polls in the first phase of polls on May 14 and counting will take place on May 17. The nomination for the first round of Panchayat polls concluded on April 23 with a total 39,513 candidates filing nominations.

The second round will be held to elect 103 Zilla parishad members, 1,059 panchayat samiti members, 872 mukhiyas and 10,614 panchayat members, officials said.

The nomination for the second round started on April 20 and it concluded on April 27. The last date of withdrawal of name is May 2.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,279 nominations have been received for the third phase of polls till April 27. The nomination for the third phase will conclude on May 2, while the last date of name withdrawal is May 7.

As many as 1,047 panchayats will go to polls in the third phase on May 24 and counting will take place on May 31. The third round will be held to elect 128 Zilla Parishad members, 1,290 panchayat samiti members, 1,047 mukhiyas and 12,911 panchayat members, officials said.

The three-tier panchayat elections in Jharkhand are being held in four phases between May 14 and May 29 to elect 4345 mukhiyas, 5341 panchayat samiti members, 536 zilla parishad members, and 53,479 gram panchayat members.

Elections are being held across 264 blocks on May 14, May 19, May 24 and May 29. Counting of votes for the first and second phase of polls would be done on May 17 and 22 respectively, while results for the third and fourth phase would be announced together on May 31.

As per the cut-off date of January 1, 2022, a total of 1.96 crore voters will exercise their franchise, out of which 95,45,702 are women and 81 are transgenders. Voting would be held through ballot papers across 53,480 polling booths, officials said.