Jharkhand Cabinet Ministers List 2019: Full list of Ministers

JMM leader Hemant Soren is set to return as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand after five years.

Cabinet Ministers of Jharkhand 2019: The JMM-Congress-RJD grand alliance on Monday looked set to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party government from Jharkhand, leaving the .saffron party at least ten seats short of a majority. According to Election Commission trends at 12 PM, the alliance is leading on 42 seats, much ahead of the BJP which was ahead at 28 but emerged the single largest party. The AJSU Party is leading in three seats. If the trends hold, the JMM-led alliance will form the next government and Hemant Soren could well be the Chief Minister. The alliance had declared Soren, the son of former CM Shibu Soren, as its chief ministerial candidate. He had served as the fifth CM of Jharkhand between July 2013 and December 2014.

Below is the complete list of the outgoing Jharkhand Cabinet ministers. The list will be updated once a new Chief Minister takes oath as the next CM and forms his Cabinet:

Jharkhand cabinet ministers 2014-19:

1. Chief Minister, all other Departments which are not assigned to other Ministers: Raghubar Das

2. Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, NREP (Special Division): Nilkanth Singh Munda

3. Urban Development, Housing, Registration, Disaster Management: Chandreshwar Prasad Singh

4. Water Resources, Drinking Water & Sanitation: Chandra Prakash Choudhary

5. Women and Child Development, Social Welfare, Welfare (including Minority Welfare): Louis Marandi

6. Parliamentary Affairs, Food, Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs: Saryu Roy

7. Health, Medical Education, Family Welfare: Ramchandra Chandravanshi

8. Labour, Employment & Training: Raj Paliwar

9. Human Resource Development: Neera Yadav

10. Revenue, Land Reforms, Art, Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs: Amar Kumar Bauri

11. Agriculture & Sugarcane Development, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry: Randhir Kumar Singh

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 81 chairs. As per the Constitution, the number of Ministers shall not exceed 15% of the Assembly’s strength. This means Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 Ministers including the Chief Minister.