‘Jan Samvad’ marks a new beginning for Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday hailed its ‘Jan Samvad’ initiative as a new beginning where the government will give a record of its work to the common people.

“This is a new beginning where the government will go amidst the common man and give a record of the work we have done,” AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh told ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party is holding a ‘Jan Samvad’ at the Central Park in Connaught Place today to mark its first 100 days in power.

The Government of Delhi had on Sunday praised itself for the services delivered to the people.

The opposition, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, have criticised the city government for failing to resolve the issues of the common people.