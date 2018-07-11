Institution of eminence: Government in Ambani’s pocket, says Arvind Kejriwal over selection of Jio Institute

“Earlier congress government was in Ambani’s pocket, now the Modi government is in Ambani’s pocket. Has anything changed?” Kejriwal tweeted in response to former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha’s tweet on the issue.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today slammed the government over the selection of Jio Institute for the “Institution of eminence” status, saying it “is in Ambani’s pocket”. “Earlier congress government was in Ambani’s pocket, now the Modi government is in Ambani’s pocket. Has anything changed?” Kejriwal tweeted in response to former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha’s tweet on the issue.

Sinha in a tweet had said, “Jio Institute has not even been set up. It is not in existence. Yet govt grants it eminence tag. That is the importance of being M Ambani.” The government yesterday granted “Institution of Eminence” status to IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the public sector, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, BITS Pilani and Jio Institute in the private sector.

The selection of the yet-to-be-established Jio Institute as one of the six “Institutions of Eminence” drew sharp criticism from various quarters with many questioning the process of selection and the motive behind it. The HRD Ministry had yesterday clarified that the tag was conditional and it would get only a letter of intent for now.