Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently offered a rare personal account of how an early business setback changed the course of his career.

Speaking in conversation with Financial Express Editor Shyamal Majumdar at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards 2026, Goyal said he had planned to go to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania for a PhD after completing his education in India.

Goyal, a second-rank holder in Chartered Accountancy and Law, said the phase after his studies had been exciting and full of ambition.

“Honestly, it was fun. I wanted to study further after that. I was to go to Wharton Business School for a PhD,” Goyal said.

But that plan was disrupted by trouble in a small business venture he had started.

“It’s just that we got into a little trouble, like it could happen to anybody. I started a micro unit and ended up with a labour problem. I did not know how to deal with union leaders, came close to bankruptcy. That’s why I could not go to Wharton for my PhD,” he said.

Goyal then added the line that gave the exchange its most personal moment: “Otherwise I would have been a professor at Wharton Business School instead of sitting here.”

The factory setback

Goyal said the trouble began when he was trying to start a micro unit in his factory. At a young age, he said, he was unable to deal effectively with union leaders amid what he described as extraneous concerns at the time.

The episode pushed him close to bankruptcy and forced him to abandon the Wharton plan. After getting out of the factory situation through a family separation, Goyal said he moved into investment banking.

That shift eventually became an important bridge in his professional life. His official profile describes him as a well-known investment banker. He also went on to serve on the boards of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda as a government nominee.

From investment banking to public life

The Wharton remark stood out because Goyal’s public career later moved in a sharply different direction. Instead of entering academia, he entered public life and went on to hold several key portfolios in the Union government.

Among the major ministries he has handled are Railways, New and Renewable Energy, and Commerce and Industry.

As Commerce and Industry Minister, his tenure has coincided with India’s renewed push on trade agreements. Key deals concluded during this period included trade pacts with the UAE, Australia, EFTA, the UK and Oman.

India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the India-Oman CEPA.

Looking back from this position, the minister of Commerce and Industry’s Wharton comment was not just a personal aside about a career that never happened. It was a reflection from a minister whose early brush with factory trouble, labour negotiations and near-bankruptcy eventually fed into a career spanning finance, politics and some of India’s most important trade negotiations.