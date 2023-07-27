Amid row over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s speech being removed from a programme in Rajasthan’s Sikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the CM was supposed to attend the programme, however, he could not owing to his ill health.

“CM Ashok Gehlot has been ill for some time now & has injured his leg. He was supposed to attend the program today, but could not due to his health conditions. I pray for his good health,” PM Modi said in Sikar.

Responding to allegations that CM Gehlot’s “pre-scheduled 3-minute address” was removed from the programme, the PMO said that the CM was “duly invited” according to protocol, and his speech was also kept. However, the CMO said that he will “not be able to attend”.

“You were duly invited as per protocol and your speech was also kept. But, your office told that you will not be able to attend. You have always been invited and graced your presence even during the previous visits of the Prime Minister @narendramodi. You are very much welcome in today’s program as well. Your name is also prominently mentioned on the plaque related to the development works,” a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.

“If there is no physical problem due to your recent injury, then you must participate in the program and add grace to it,” it added.

Hours before PM Modi’s visit to Sikar in Rajasthan, Gehlot accused the PMO of removing his “pre-scheduled 3-minute address” from the programme.

“So, I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet,” Gehlot wrote.

“The inauguration and foundation laying of 12 medical colleges that are going to take place today is the result of the partnership between the Government of Rajasthan and the Centre. The project cost of these medical colleges is Rs 3,689 crore, out of which Rs 2,213 crore is borne by Centre and Rs 1,476 crore by the state government. I also congratulate everyone on behalf of the state government,” Gehlot wrote.

“Through this tweet, I am putting forward the demands I would have made through my speech in this program. I hope that during your 7th visit in 6 months, you will complete these,” Gehlot said.

Listing his five demands, Gehlot said that he wants the withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Rajasthan government had waived cooperative bank loans worth Rs 15,000 crore to 21 lakh farmers. “It has sent a one-time settlement proposal to the Centre to waive nationalised bank loans and offered to pay farmers’ share. This demand should be fulfilled,” he said.

The chief minister also said the Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution for conducting a caste census and sent it to the central government. The Centre should take a decision on this without any delay, he added. Gehlot also demanded national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).