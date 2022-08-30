How safe are women in India? NCRB data shows over 15% rise in crime against women in 2021

NCRB report 2021: There has been an increase of 15.3 per cent in crime against women in 2021 as compared to a year ago, with the number of incidents of such crimes per 1 lakh population also witnessing a rise of 8 per cent across India, latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows.

As per the data, a total of 4,28,278 cases of crime against women were registered in 2021, up from 3,71,503 cases in 2020, registering an increase of 56,775 cases during the year.

Similarly, the rate of crime against women, or the number of incidents per 1 lakh population, also went up from 56.5 per cent in 2020 to 64.5 per cent in 2021, the report shows, with the maximum number of such cases (31.8 per cent) falling under the “Cruelty by husband or his relatives’’ category.

This is followed by “Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty” (20.8 per cent), kidnapping and abduction (17.6 per cent), and rape (7.4 per cent).

With 29,000 cases registered during the year, Assam topped states in terms of the rate of crime against women in 2021 (168.3 per cent). Assam is followed by Odisha, Haryana, Telangana and Rajasthan.

In terms of the actual number of cases, Uttar Pradesh tops states at 56,083 cases registered in 2021. The other states that recorded the highest number of crimes against women include Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha.

Nagaland, with 54 cases registered in 2021, stood out with the lowest number of cases among states. At 5.5 per cent, Nagaland also tops the list with the lowest crime rate against women in 2021.

Among Union Territories, Delhi had the highest rate of crime against women in 2021 at 147.6 per cent. It also topped in absolute numbers of cases registered, recording an increase over the past three years from 13,395 in 2019 to 14,277 in 2021.

Among cities with a population of 2 million or more, the NCRB data places Jaipur at the top with a crime rate of 194 per cent, followed by Delhi at 147.6 per cent.

In terms of the actual number of cases among these 19 large cities, Delhi topped the list at 13,982 cases, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Delhi also marked the highest number of actual cases in the past three years amongst these cities, with 12,902 in 2019 and 9,782 in 2020, the data shows.

Among these crimes against women, Rajasthan recorded the highest rate of rape in 2021 at 16.4 per cent and was also ranked as the state with the maximum number of rape cases at 6,337 in 2021. Rajasthan also reported the highest number of rape of minor girls in 2021 with a total of 1,453 such cases being registered.

There were a total of 31,677 cases of rape registered in the country in 2021, showing a slight decline from the 33,977 cases registered in 2018.

A total of 284 cases of “murder with gangrape/rape” were registered in 2021, the same number in 2019, but higher than 218 such incidents reported in 2020. A total of 28,000 women, including 12,000 minors, were abducted in 2021 to be “compelled into marriage’’, the NCRB data shows. The highest number of such cases has been reported in UP (8,599) followed by Bihar (6,589).