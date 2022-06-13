How can you change history? Nitish Kumar reacts to Amit Shah’s ‘no one can stop us’ remark

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that he doesn’t understand how anyone can change history. The remarks came when Kumar was asked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that it is time to revisit history books as most of the historians in India have given prominence to recording the history of Mughals only, ignoring the glorious rules of many empires like Pandyas and Cholas.

“Will you change history then? History is what it is, how can anyone change it?” Kumar said.

“Language is a different issues but you cannot change the fundamental history. I don’t understand what is all this about,” he added.

Asking historians to revive the glory of the past for the present, Shah had last week asserted that “nobody can stop us from writing history as we are independent now”.

Speaking in Hindi, the home minister also said many Indian kings had fought invaders and protected their territories by defeating them bravely but unfortunately this has not found a place in great detail in the history so far.

The battle fought for the protection of the culture, language and religion for 1,000 years has not gone in vain as “India is again standing with respect before the world now and the country’s glory is recognised’, he said.

“I want to tell the historians. We have many empires but historians have concentrated only on the Mughals and wrote mostly about them. The Pandya empire ruled for 800 years. The Ahom empire ruled Assam for 650 years. They (Ahoms) had even defeated Bakhtiyar Khalji, Aurangzeb and kept Assam sovereign. The Pallava Empire ruled for 600 years. The Cholas ruled for 600 years.

“The Mauryas ruled the whole country — from Afghanistan to Lanka for 550 years. The Satvahanas ruled for 500 years. The Guptas ruled for 400 years and (Gupta emperor) Samudragupta had for the first time visioned a united India and established an empire with the whole country. But there is no reference book on them,” he said.

The home minister said reference books should be written on these empires and if they are written,”the history which we believe wrong will gradually fade away and the truth will emerge”.

For this, he said, there is a need to start work by many people.

“By keeping aside comments, our glorious history should be kept in front of the public. When we make big efforts, then automatically the attempt of falsehood becomes small. So, we should pay more attention to make our efforts bigger because even commenting on a lie also gives traction to it,” he said.