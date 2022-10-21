scorecardresearch
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: The AAP will be contesting on all 68-seats in the upcoming polls.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal | File Image.

AAP Himachal Pradesh Elections Candidates List: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the names of all the 68 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections. Elections are due in the home state on November 12 and counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8. AAP released its first list of candidates on September 20 with four names, second list with 54 names was released on October 19, and the third and final list comprising the names of 10 candidates was released on Thursday.

AAP is a new entrant in the state, where the electoral contest has traditionally seen only two major players – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. For decades now, the governments have changed in consecutive terms, and the ruling BJP this time is aiming to reverse the trend.

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 – Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies:

  1. Churah – Nand Kumar Jaryal
  2. Bharmour – Parkash Chand Bhardwaj
  3. Chamba – Shashi Kant
  4. Dalhousie – Manish Sareen
  5. Nurpur – Manisha Kumari
  6. Indora – Jagdish Bagga
  7. Jawali – Baldev Raj
  8. Dehra – Col. Manish Dhiman
  9. Jaswan-Pragpur – Sahil Chauhan
  10. Jawalamukhi – Hoshiyar Singh
  11. Jaisinghpur – Santosh Kumar
  12. Sullah – Ravinder SIngh Ravi
  13. Kangra – Rajkumar Jaswal
  14. Shahpur – Abhishek Thakur
  15. Dharamshala – Kulwant Rana
  16. Palampur – Sanjay Bharadwaj
  17. Manali – Anurag Prarthi
  18. Kullu – Sher Singh Shera Negi
  19. Banjar – Neeeraj Saini
  20. Anni – Inder Paul
  21. Karsog – Bhagwant Singh
  22. Sundernagar – Pooja Thakur
  23. Nachan – Jabna Chauhan
  24. Seraj – Gita Nand Thakur
  25. Jogindernagar – Ravider Paul Singh
  26. Dharampur – Rakesh Mandotra
  27. Mandi – Shyam Lal
  28. Balh – Tara Chand Bhatia
  29. Bhoranj – Rajni kaushal
  30. Sujanpur – Anil Rana
  31. Hamirpur – Sushil Kumar Surroch
  32. Barsar – Gulshan Soni
  33. Nadaun – Shanky Thukral
  34. Haroli – Ravinder Pal Singh Mann
  35. Una – Rajiv Gautam
  36. Anil Mankotiya – Kutlehar
  37. Jhanduta – Sudhir Suman
  38. Ghumarwin – Rakesh Chopra
  39. Bilaspur – Amar Singh Chaudhary
  40. Sri Naina Deviji – Narender Thakur
  41. Arki – Jeet Ram Sharma
  42. Nalagarh – Dharampal Chauhan
  43. Doon – Sawarn Singh Saini
  44. Solan – Anju Rathore
  45. Kasauli – Harmel Dhiman
  46. Nahan – Sunil Sharma
  47. Sri Renukaji – Lt.Col. Ram Krishnan
  48. Shillai – Nathuram Chauhan
  49. Shimla – Chaman Rakesh Ajta
  50. Shimla Rural – Prem Thakur
  51. Jubbal- Kotkhai – Srikant Chauhan
  52. Rampur – Uday Singh Dogra
  53. Rohru – Ashwani Kumar
  54. Kinnaur – Tersem Singh
  55. Bhattiyat – Naresh Kumar (Kuku Thakur)
  56. Baijnath – Pramod Chand
  57. Darang – Sunita Thakur
  58. Sarkaghat – Dhameshwar Ram
  59. Chintpuri – Ram Paul
  60. Gagret – Manohar Dadwal
  61. Pacchad – Ankush Chauhan
  62. Chopal – Uday Singhta
  63. Theog – Atar Singh Chandel
  64. Kasumpti – Rajesh Channa
  65. Fatehpur – Rajan Sushant
  66. Nagrota – Umakant Dogra
  67. Lahaul and Spiti – Sudershan Jaspa
  68. Sri Paonta Sahib – Manish Thakur

BJP leader and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who will be contesting from the Seraj Assembly seat will face-off with Gita Nand Thakur from the AAP.

The Election Commission of India had announced that the last day of filing of nominations is October 25, and papers will be scrutinised on October 27. The last date of withdrawal of nomination of papers is on October 29.

