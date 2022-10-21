AAP Himachal Pradesh Elections Candidates List: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the names of all the 68 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections. Elections are due in the home state on November 12 and counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8. AAP released its first list of candidates on September 20 with four names, second list with 54 names was released on October 19, and the third and final list comprising the names of 10 candidates was released on Thursday.

AAP is a new entrant in the state, where the electoral contest has traditionally seen only two major players – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. For decades now, the governments have changed in consecutive terms, and the ruling BJP this time is aiming to reverse the trend.

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 – Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies:

Churah – Nand Kumar Jaryal Bharmour – Parkash Chand Bhardwaj Chamba – Shashi Kant Dalhousie – Manish Sareen Nurpur – Manisha Kumari Indora – Jagdish Bagga Jawali – Baldev Raj Dehra – Col. Manish Dhiman Jaswan-Pragpur – Sahil Chauhan Jawalamukhi – Hoshiyar Singh Jaisinghpur – Santosh Kumar Sullah – Ravinder SIngh Ravi Kangra – Rajkumar Jaswal Shahpur – Abhishek Thakur Dharamshala – Kulwant Rana Palampur – Sanjay Bharadwaj Manali – Anurag Prarthi Kullu – Sher Singh Shera Negi Banjar – Neeeraj Saini Anni – Inder Paul Karsog – Bhagwant Singh Sundernagar – Pooja Thakur Nachan – Jabna Chauhan Seraj – Gita Nand Thakur Jogindernagar – Ravider Paul Singh Dharampur – Rakesh Mandotra Mandi – Shyam Lal Balh – Tara Chand Bhatia Bhoranj – Rajni kaushal Sujanpur – Anil Rana Hamirpur – Sushil Kumar Surroch Barsar – Gulshan Soni Nadaun – Shanky Thukral Haroli – Ravinder Pal Singh Mann Una – Rajiv Gautam Anil Mankotiya – Kutlehar Jhanduta – Sudhir Suman Ghumarwin – Rakesh Chopra Bilaspur – Amar Singh Chaudhary Sri Naina Deviji – Narender Thakur Arki – Jeet Ram Sharma Nalagarh – Dharampal Chauhan Doon – Sawarn Singh Saini Solan – Anju Rathore Kasauli – Harmel Dhiman Nahan – Sunil Sharma Sri Renukaji – Lt.Col. Ram Krishnan Shillai – Nathuram Chauhan Shimla – Chaman Rakesh Ajta Shimla Rural – Prem Thakur Jubbal- Kotkhai – Srikant Chauhan Rampur – Uday Singh Dogra Rohru – Ashwani Kumar Kinnaur – Tersem Singh Bhattiyat – Naresh Kumar (Kuku Thakur) Baijnath – Pramod Chand Darang – Sunita Thakur Sarkaghat – Dhameshwar Ram Chintpuri – Ram Paul Gagret – Manohar Dadwal Pacchad – Ankush Chauhan Chopal – Uday Singhta Theog – Atar Singh Chandel Kasumpti – Rajesh Channa Fatehpur – Rajan Sushant Nagrota – Umakant Dogra Lahaul and Spiti – Sudershan Jaspa Sri Paonta Sahib – Manish Thakur

BJP leader and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who will be contesting from the Seraj Assembly seat will face-off with Gita Nand Thakur from the AAP.

The Election Commission of India had announced that the last day of filing of nominations is October 25, and papers will be scrutinised on October 27. The last date of withdrawal of nomination of papers is on October 29.