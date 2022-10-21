AAP Himachal Pradesh Elections Candidates List: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the names of all the 68 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections. Elections are due in the home state on November 12 and counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8. AAP released its first list of candidates on September 20 with four names, second list with 54 names was released on October 19, and the third and final list comprising the names of 10 candidates was released on Thursday.
AAP is a new entrant in the state, where the electoral contest has traditionally seen only two major players – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. For decades now, the governments have changed in consecutive terms, and the ruling BJP this time is aiming to reverse the trend.
Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 – Full list of AAP candidates and their constituencies:
- Churah – Nand Kumar Jaryal
- Bharmour – Parkash Chand Bhardwaj
- Chamba – Shashi Kant
- Dalhousie – Manish Sareen
- Nurpur – Manisha Kumari
- Indora – Jagdish Bagga
- Jawali – Baldev Raj
- Dehra – Col. Manish Dhiman
- Jaswan-Pragpur – Sahil Chauhan
- Jawalamukhi – Hoshiyar Singh
- Jaisinghpur – Santosh Kumar
- Sullah – Ravinder SIngh Ravi
- Kangra – Rajkumar Jaswal
- Shahpur – Abhishek Thakur
- Dharamshala – Kulwant Rana
- Palampur – Sanjay Bharadwaj
- Manali – Anurag Prarthi
- Kullu – Sher Singh Shera Negi
- Banjar – Neeeraj Saini
- Anni – Inder Paul
- Karsog – Bhagwant Singh
- Sundernagar – Pooja Thakur
- Nachan – Jabna Chauhan
- Seraj – Gita Nand Thakur
- Jogindernagar – Ravider Paul Singh
- Dharampur – Rakesh Mandotra
- Mandi – Shyam Lal
- Balh – Tara Chand Bhatia
- Bhoranj – Rajni kaushal
- Sujanpur – Anil Rana
- Hamirpur – Sushil Kumar Surroch
- Barsar – Gulshan Soni
- Nadaun – Shanky Thukral
- Haroli – Ravinder Pal Singh Mann
- Una – Rajiv Gautam
- Anil Mankotiya – Kutlehar
- Jhanduta – Sudhir Suman
- Ghumarwin – Rakesh Chopra
- Bilaspur – Amar Singh Chaudhary
- Sri Naina Deviji – Narender Thakur
- Arki – Jeet Ram Sharma
- Nalagarh – Dharampal Chauhan
- Doon – Sawarn Singh Saini
- Solan – Anju Rathore
- Kasauli – Harmel Dhiman
- Nahan – Sunil Sharma
- Sri Renukaji – Lt.Col. Ram Krishnan
- Shillai – Nathuram Chauhan
- Shimla – Chaman Rakesh Ajta
- Shimla Rural – Prem Thakur
- Jubbal- Kotkhai – Srikant Chauhan
- Rampur – Uday Singh Dogra
- Rohru – Ashwani Kumar
- Kinnaur – Tersem Singh
- Bhattiyat – Naresh Kumar (Kuku Thakur)
- Baijnath – Pramod Chand
- Darang – Sunita Thakur
- Sarkaghat – Dhameshwar Ram
- Chintpuri – Ram Paul
- Gagret – Manohar Dadwal
- Pacchad – Ankush Chauhan
- Chopal – Uday Singhta
- Theog – Atar Singh Chandel
- Kasumpti – Rajesh Channa
- Fatehpur – Rajan Sushant
- Nagrota – Umakant Dogra
- Lahaul and Spiti – Sudershan Jaspa
- Sri Paonta Sahib – Manish Thakur
BJP leader and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who will be contesting from the Seraj Assembly seat will face-off with Gita Nand Thakur from the AAP.
The Election Commission of India had announced that the last day of filing of nominations is October 25, and papers will be scrutinised on October 27. The last date of withdrawal of nomination of papers is on October 29.