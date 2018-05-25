HD Kumaraswamy floor test LIVE Updates: Congress’ KR Ramesh Kumar unanimously elected Karnataka Speaker, CM moves trust motion

Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar was toady unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after BJP nominee Suresh Kumar withdrew his candidature at the last minute. Immediately after his election, Kumar took the charge and began the proceeding of the House. CM HD Kumaraswamy is seeking a trust vote which he is widely expected to sail through smoothly. The Congress and JD(S) have together 116 MLAs in the House which comprises 224 chairs. The current strength of the House is 222. The BJP is the single largest party with 104 MLAs.

Ramesh Kumar had previously served as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly between 1994 and 1999. In the previous government headed by Siddaramaiah, he was a Cabinet minister. This time, he defeated JD(S) candidate GK Venkatashivareddy by a margin 10,552 votes from Srinivaspur seat.

Live Updates from Karnataka Assembly here:

– BS Yeddyurappa said that the party withdrew nomination in order to maintain the dignity of the Speaker’s post. “We withdrew (nomination of BJP candidate) as we wanted the election to be unanimous in order to maintain dignity of the Speaker’s post,” news agency quoted him as saying.

– Ramesh Kumar takes charge. He will soon begin the proceeding of the House and oversee the trust vote.

– The election to elect a new Speaker was averted after BJP’s S Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination minutes before the House assembled. Congress nominee Ramesh Kumar was elected as the Speaker if the new Assembly unanimously. He had served as the Speaker between 1994 and 1999.

– Both the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have issued whips to the MLAs to vote in favour of CM HD Kumaraswamy when he seeks trust vote on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly. The Congress has 78 MLAs whereas the JD(S)+ has 38. The current strength of the House is 222. The coalition government needs 112 votes to prove majority. The BJP has 104 MLAs.