Gujarat riots case: High Court grants bail to former DGP RB Sreekumar

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to former Director General of Police of Gujarat, RB Sreekumar, pertaining to a case of alleged forgery and fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which activist Teesta Setalvad is one of the co-accused, Bar and Bench reported.

Justice Ilesh J Vora granted him interim bail till November 15 on a personal bond of Rs 10,000. The single-judge bench directed the former DGP to deposit his passport within a week of his release from jail.



He was also given the liberty to file a fresh bail plea before the court.



The police had accused Sreekumar, Setalvad and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt of fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots to destabilise the then Gujarat government which was headed by Chief Minister, now Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

An Ahmedabad court had on July 30 denied bail to Sreekumar and Setalvad, following which they had moved the High Court. While granting bail to Sreekumar, the High Court said that it will hear his petition along with Setalvad’s on November 15.



The High Court was also hearing the regular bail plea of Setalvad.



Hearing Setalvad’s bail plea, the High Court directed the trial court to hand over papers of the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on September 21 to Teesta Setalvad’s lawyer.



The activist was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on September 2.



An Ahmedabad sessions court had on July 30 rejected bail applications of the duo. They were arrested on June 25.



Meanwhile, Sanjiv Bhatt continues to remain in Palanpur jail in Gujarat where he is serving a life sentence in a custodial death case.