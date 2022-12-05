Gujarat Election Exit Poll Results 2022 to be available after end of voting today – Details

Gujarat Election Exit Polls Result: The result of Gujarat Exit Polls will be released by various pollsters after the end of voting in the second and final phase of voting in the state today (December 5). While the final Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 would be known only on the day of counting (December 8), exit poll results would give an idea of which party is likely to emerge as the winner in the state. However, Exit Poll results have often gone wrong in past. This possibility cannot be denied even this time. Therefore readers are advised to wait for the final result, which will be announced after the vote counting on December 8.

Gujarat is a critical state for the ruling national party, BJP. Political developments in the state are keenly watched by political observers. It is also the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has been ruling the state continuously for 27 years. The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the fray this year has made the election interesting as the party is on an upswing since winning Punjab early this year. While the actual performance of AAP in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 will be known only on December 8, in this blog we will provide the results of exit polls conducted by different agencies.

16:35 (IST) 5 Dec 2022 Gujarat election 2022: Polling under way Gujarat assembly election 2022: Voting is currently underway in Gujarat. As of 3 PM, around 50.51 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state. As many as 833 candidates are in the fray for the 93 assembly constituencies where polling is being done today. Read Live Updates